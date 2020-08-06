NDSU to allow students eight days for move-in

Students are asked to bring no more than two people along during the move-in process.

FARGO, N.D.–Students at North Dakota State University will be required to sign-up in order to move-in ahead of the upcoming school year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NDSU is allotting eight days for students to move-in instead of the typical half-day. Students can choose early drop off or move-in at the start of the semester, but will need to designate a specific time slot for each option.

Students who choose early drop off can bring their belongings to campus between August 3 and August 7. Students can then return to campus on Saturday August 22 for school.

Students who choose to wait can schedule their arrival time between Thursday, August 20 and Saturday, August 22 and stay on campus.

Prior to students arriving on campus, lofts will be fully assembled, hand sanitizing stations will be set up and a custodial team will be on-site during move-in times.

Students are asked to bring no more than two people along during the move-in process.