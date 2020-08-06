North Dakota reports 122 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Thursday

Cass County accounts for 2,958 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 122 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday.

Twenty-four counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 34 and Cass County the second most with 18.

An 80-year-old man from McIntosh County with underlying health conditions died.

The NDDoH says two cases from Grand Forks County and Richland County were determined to be from out of state.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 7,177 positive cases, 46 current hospitalizations, 5,949 people recovered and 109 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

341,001 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,471 total tests from yesterday)

163,719 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,705 unique individuals from yesterday)

156,542 – Total Negative (+1,585 unique individuals from yesterday)

7,177 – Total Positive (+122 unique individuals from yesterday)

1,720 – Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing**** (+43 unique individuals from yesterday)

2.2% – Daily Positivity Rate** (Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.)

400 – Total Hospitalized (+6 individual from yesterday)

46 – Currently Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)

5,949 – Total Recovered (+112 individuals from yesterday)

109 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday) (Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY