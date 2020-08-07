Bison fans disappointed NDSU won’t play football in the fall

FARGO, N.D. – The teams aren’t the only ones impacted by the canceled fall season.

NDSU football fans are expressing their disappointment. For many students and alumni, seeing the boys on the field is the highlight of their fall.

When speaking to some fans, the sentiment seems to be that even though they’re sad about the lack of games, they understand the reasoning.

“If it does happen I do understand that it is under the best intent of all players and the fans coming out. Obviously we are all very sports deprived but it would be the best to possibly have the season cancelled, not that I would be a fan of it,” Recent NDSU alumna Dr. Katie Anderson said.

For now, fans can look forward to the spring season.