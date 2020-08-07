North Dakota reports 150 new COVID-19 and one new death Friday

Cass County accounts for 3,006 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 150 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Friday.

Twenty-six counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 27 and Burleigh County the second most with 25.

A 40-year-old man from Benson County with underlying health conditions died.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 7,327 positive cases, 48 current hospitalizations, 6,164 people recovered and 110 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 3,006 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

346,669 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,773 total tests from yesterday)

165,701 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,982 unique individuals from yesterday)

158,374 – Total Negative (+1,832 unique individuals from yesterday)

7,327 – Total Positive (+150 unique individuals from yesterday)

1,766 – Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing**** (+46 unique individuals from yesterday)

2.6% – Daily Positivity Rate **Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

408 – Total Hospitalized (+8 individual from yesterday)

48 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

6,164 – Total Recovered (+215 individuals from yesterday)

110 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday) ***Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY