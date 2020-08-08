Fargo Business Gives Back To Teachers In The Community

FARGO, N.D.- Matt’s Automotive Service Center in Fargo provided a free oil change to 120 teachers.

The business also had a food truck, outdoor games and a bouncy house for not only the teachers receiving the service, but also their family and friends.

The company says part of their core values is giving back every chance they can.

“Especially with all the uncertainty going into this next school year with covid and everything going on, we wanted to do something that would take a little bit of their burden off of their plate. We thought about school supplies or what about an oil change. Every teacher drives, and it’s something that we specialize in, so let’s do something that we’re good at,” says the General Manager at Matt’s Automotive Service Vernon Newman.

They were able to sign up through a form and it was first come, first serve.