Fatal Crash Victim In Douglas County Identified
DOUGLAS CO., Minn. — Authorities identify the man killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Douglas County.
He is 47-year-old Robert Kirscht of Brandon, Minnesota.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by 67-year-old David Thoennes of Alexandria pulled in front of Kirscht’s vehicle on County Road 8.
Kirscht’s vehicle, which was towing a trailer, rolled.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger was treated and released.
Thoennes was not hurt.