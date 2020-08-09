Fatal Crash Victim In Douglas County Identified

He is 47-year-old Robert Kirscht of Brandon, Minnesota

DOUGLAS CO., Minn. — Authorities identify the man killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Douglas County.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle driven by 67-year-old David Thoennes of Alexandria pulled in front of Kirscht’s vehicle on County Road 8.

Kirscht’s vehicle, which was towing a trailer, rolled.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was treated and released.

Thoennes was not hurt.