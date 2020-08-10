Pro-Mask Campaign Begins But Still No Mandate In North Dakota

State leaders also announcing a precision online learning program will be made available to all students

BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum kicks off a social media campaign encouraging the use of face masks called #MASKUPND.

He is still against issuing a mask mandate, leaving that up to businesses and schools.

Burgum is also extending the deadline for renewals for driver licenses which expired March 1 or later.

State leaders also announcing a precision online learning program will be made available to all students.

“One source of frustration in distance learning this spring was the use of different platforms in different classes. This program will help resolve that issue,” said Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction

North Dakota Exact Path will be paid for with federal CARES act funding.

Schools across the state will decide on in-person, hybrid and distance learning for the school year.