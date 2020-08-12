North Dakota reports 87 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Wednesday

Cass County accounts for 3,067 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 87 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Wednesday.

Nineteen counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 15 and Williams County the second most with 12.

An 80-year-old woman from Grand Forks County and a 60-year-old man from Morton County died. Both individuals had underlying health conditions.

The NDDoH says a two previously reported cases from Mercer and Ward Counties were incorrectly reported.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 7,970 positive cases, 58 current hospitalizations, 6,815 people recovered and 120 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 3,067 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

372,813 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+4,327 total tests from yesterday)

173,019 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,161 unique individuals from yesterday)

165,049 Total Negative (+1,076 unique individuals from yesterday)

7,970 – Total Positive (+87 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,015 – Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing (+39 from yesterday †)****

2.0% – Daily Positivity Rate** (Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.)

440 – Total Hospitalized (+10 individual from yesterday)

58 – Currently Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

6,815 – Total Recovered (+147 individuals from yesterday)

120 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday) (Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY