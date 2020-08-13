Fargo Food Truck Festival rolls on this weekend

FARGO, N.D. – The Fargo Food Truck Festival is back with new changes.

The annual three day festival at the North Dakota Horse Park is expecting a full crew of trucks for people to enjoy.

The venue will run at full capacity, provide masks for sale on site as well as ask people to socially distance.

The trucks will be spaced out and people are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will also be on site throughout the festival.

“We are the flavored event of the summer, we like to say. There is tons of flavor, tons of fun and we have a different food competition each day,” Fargo Food Truck Festival Founder Mike Schmitz said.

The gates open at 11:00 AM on Friday August 13.

Click here for more information.