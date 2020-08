Perham Couple Killed In Motorcycle Crash in Wyoming

HULETT, WY — Two people from Perham, Minnesota are killed in a motorcycle crash near Hulett, Wyoming on Tuesday.

Wyoming Highway Patrol says 56-year-old James Neyens lost control on a curve, ran off the road and hit a traffic post.

Neyens and his passenger, 56-year-old Mary Aitken, died at the scene.

The patrol says neither Neyens or Aitken were wearing helmets.

Alcohol use is being investigated as a contributing factor.