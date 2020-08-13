Pet Connection: Meet the Baby Corn Snakes

No, that's not a colorful shoelace you're looking at.

They say you can never have too much of a good thing.

That is only partly true when it comes to rescue animals.

Especially when they have litters of babies that all need homes at once.

Not only do many kinds of snakes have several of eggs at once, one mama snake who came into a local rescue already pregnant managed to produced a set of twins among her clutch.

That made for a whopping total of 19 babies, all in need of care.

Tasha Gorentz of Kritter Krazy Reptile and Exotic Rescue is the foster mama to a lot of little babies, and shares the story of one of the nursery residents.

Corn snakes are colorful, fairly easy to handle, and stay between four and six feet long, so they’re not as challenging a species as some of the other snakes are.

Best of all, if you rescue one, you’re helping to give the little cuties the attention, care, shelter and safety they need.

For more information, check out this link:

https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=kritter%20krazy-%20reptile%20and%20exotic%20rescue