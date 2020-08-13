Social Distancing: Princess Kay Crowned Despite Cancelled State Fair

Keeping A Buttery Tradition Alive During COVID-19

The Minnesota State Fair is a casualty of the pandemic this year, but a key part of the fair continues this morning with some social distancing measures in place.

Have you ever seen a beauty queen crowned wearing a mask?

Midwest Dairy crowned the 67th annual Princess Kay of the Milky Way Wednesday, 19-year-old Brenna Connelly from Byron, Minnesota.

She’ll spend the next year making appearances in support of Minnesota’s Dairy Farmers.

The pageant is a big part of the State Fair. Each of the 10 finalists gets their likeness sculpted out of a 90-pound block of butter.

Normally, that’s done in the middle of fair festivities for all to see.

Statues made out of butter are ridiculous, but amazing at the same time.

But with the fair cancelled, this year you’ll have to watch the sculpting on Facebook Live on the Princess Kay page.

That starts Thursday morning at 10:30, with Connely getting immortalized in butter first.

Click here to check out the sculpting.

They’re making summer traditions work in new ways in Minnesota. How are you still holding on to summer traditions? Let me know.

Find me on Facebook and Twitter.