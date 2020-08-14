Moorhead Public Schools discusses safety plan for Special Education students

MOORHEAD, MN – A coronavirus safety plan is being put in place for Special Education students at Moorhead schools.

The district says it will continue working with students who are on an Individualized Education Plan or IEP.

They will also restructure classrooms and learning plans based on the model the district is using.

The district will also have alternative learning plans for students who have special healthcare needs to decrease their risk of exposure to COVID-19.

“We really do want to focus on relationships, outreach, and collaboration. School counselors are available, the school social workers, school psychologist, all of those providers will still be available,” said Dr. Brandon Lunak, Superintendent of Moorhead Public Schools.

Meetings to discuss IEP’s will be held virtually or over the phone instead of in person.

The district also says students with IEP’s can register for Spud Academy, the optional distance learning program.

The full Return to Learn Plan will be released on Tuesday.