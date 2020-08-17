UPDATE: Columbia Road Overpass In Grand Forks reopens

The finger joint on the north side of the overpass has buckled

UPDATE: The Columbia Road Overpass in Grand Forks has reopened to one lane of traffic in each direction.

Police say traffic is being diverted to the middle lanes.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Crews in Grand Forks shut down the Columbia Road overpass in both directions.

It started buckling last month.

The closure will be in place until the joint can be repaired.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion.