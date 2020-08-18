Moorhead Area Public Schools to announce learning plan for 2020-21 school year at 9 a.m.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Moorhead Area Public Schools is scheduled to announce its Return to Learn Plan for the start of the 2020-21 school year.

MAPS is holding a press conference at 9 a.m. to share the plan.

According to MAPS, the plan has been built using guidance from Gov. Walz, recommendations from county and state education agencies and input from parents and staff members.

The press conference will include a short presentation from the following representatives:

Dr. Brandon Lunak, Superintendent of Schools

Dr. Jeremy Larson, Assistant Superintendent of Learning and Accountability

Erika Yoney, Health Services Supervisor

You can watch the press conference here.