North Dakota reports 136 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Tuesday

Cass County accounts for 3,148 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 136 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Tuesday.

Nineteen counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 50 and Morton County the second most with 18.

A woman in her 80s from Burleigh County and a man in his 100s from Grand Forks County died. Both people had underlying health conditions died.

The NDDoH says a previously reported case from Stark County was determined to be from out of state.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 8,782 positive cases, 47 current hospitalizations, 7,485 people recovered and 128 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 3,148 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.



BY THE NUMBERS

401,876 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,876 total tests from yesterday)

180,928 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+509 unique individuals from yesterday)

172,146 Total Negative (+374 unique individuals from yesterday)

8,782 – Total Positive (+136 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation, it was discovered that an individual from Stark County was from out of state.

2,327 – Total Positives from Serial (Repeat) Testing (+187 from last Friday)

7.2% – Daily Positivity Rate** Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

469 – Total Hospitalized (+8 individual from yesterday)

47 – Currently Hospitalized (-8 individuals from yesterday)

7,485 – Total Recovered (+142 individuals from yesterday)

128 – Total Deaths*** (+2 individual from yesterday) Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY