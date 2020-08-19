Cause of fire on NDSU campus identified

UDPATE: The Fargo Fire Department has identified the cause of a fire at NDSU’s Ladd Hall on August 13.

According to the Fire Department, a solution of chemicals were placed in a combustible container on top of a heating device and started the fire.

The chemicals were reportedly left unattended.

FARGO, N.D. — Fire crews responded to a blaze inside the chemistry building Ladd Hall at North Dakota State University.

They were called out around 12:45 Thursday afternoon for the fire on the first floor.

They were able to quickly knock down the flames after about 20 minutes.

Ladd Hall is being ventilated and crews will be working with the school’s safety office on when people can go back into the building.

There is no cause for what started the fire or the damage it caused.