North Dakota reports 188 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Wednesday

Cass County accounts for 3,182 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 188 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Wednesday.

Twenty-seven counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 42 and Cass County the second most with 36.

A woman in her 70s from McLean County and a woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County died. Both woman had underlying health conditions.

The NDDoH says two previously reported cases from Cass County were determined to be from out of state.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 8,968 positive cases, 49 current hospitalizations, 7,629 people recovered and 130 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

4,862 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

406,733 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

188 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

8,968 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

3.87% – Daily Positivity Rate** Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

1,209 – Total Active Cases

+40 Individuals from yesterday

87 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday

7,629 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

49 – Currently Hospitalized

+2 individuals from yesterday

2 – New Deaths*** (130 total deaths since the pandemic began) Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY