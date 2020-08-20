Cass County Sheriff’s Office to hold Citizens Academy in Fall 2020

The course will span 11 weeks starting on October 20.

FARGO, N.D.–The Cass County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a Citizens Academy this fall.

The course will span 11 weeks starting on October 20.

It will feature presentations and hands-on training, and be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

Only Cass County citizens who are 18 and older are eligible for the course. Participants may be subject to a background check and registration is first come first serve.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says class sizes will be limited and precautions will be taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone interested can apply here.