LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Peekaboo

Surprise! It's a chinchilla.

You may not realize this, but Kritter Krazy Reptile and Exotic Rescue covers pretty much every animal out there.

In addition to their ever-expanding assortment of homeless and abandoned tortoises, iguanas, ball pythons and Nile monitors, they also handle some pretty fluffy characters too.

When it comes to care for pets, turns out “exotics” means pretty much anything that isn’t a cat or a dog.

And exotics don’t come much cuter than this week’s pet.

Cheeky little chinchilla Peekaboo is looking for a forever home.

He’s a handsome young fellow with the incredibly soft, dense coat that chinchillas are famous for.

He’s highly social, and enjoys being handled by humans, as long as you give him breaks to go run around and play with his toys.

Chinchillas are rodents that come from the Andes mountain ranges of South America, which is why their coats are so luxurious.

They’ll need access to regular dust baths, plus companionship, which in Peekaboo’s case could be another chinchilla, if you have one.

If you think this charming chinchilla is the right pet for you, check out this link for more information:

https://www.facebook.com/KKRERESCUE