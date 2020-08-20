Two Arrests in Jamestown After Gunshots Reported

Officers responded to the 1200 block of 8th Avenue Southeast after 10 p.m. Wednesday

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A couple arguing in Jamestown is arrested after gunshots are heard.

Police say they responded to the 1200 block of 8th Avenue Southeast after 10 o’clock Wednesday night.

Someone called police saying they heard a woman screaming and threatening a man in the alley followed by three gunshots

Thirty-three-year-old Jeromy Mark, who is staying in Jamestown, was arrested on suspicion of Aggravated Domestic Assault and 32-year-old Krystal Berglund arrested on suspicion of Terrorizing.

Berglund is from Oregon. She was taken to the hospital and released.

Both are awaiting formal charges.