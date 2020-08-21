Essentia Health offers back-to-school digital COVID-19 toolkit

The toolkit contains materials aimed at helping keep students and teachers healthy.

FARGO, N.D.–Essentia Health is offering a back-to-school digital toolkit for students and teachers returning to school.

The materials within the toolkit include resources for properly wearing and cleaning a face mask, recommendations for social distancing inside and outside the classroom, additional safety precautions and frequently asked questions.

Dr. Jonathan KenKnight, a pediatrician at Essentia Health, said, “We all realize that sending our children to school during a pandemic is a scary thought. That’s why we have developed this toolkit — with input from our pediatricians, the American Academy of Pediatrics, child life specialists, the CDC and state departments of health — to bring you guidance and tips to help navigate this unprecedented situation we find ourselves in preparing for the next academic year.”

Teachers and administrators will have access to printable classroom posters and graphics as well as additional information about Essentia Health’s response to COVID-19.

The back-to-school digital toolkit can be found here.