North Dakota reports 232 COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Friday

Cass County accounts for 3,223 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 232 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Friday.

Twenty-nine counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 73 and Grand Forks County the second most with 45.

A woman in her 50s from Benson County and a woman in her 70s from Burke County died. Both woman had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 9,474 positive cases, 54 current hospitalizations, 7,841 people recovered and 132 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 3,223 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,033 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

421,501 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

232 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

9,474 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

3.30% – Daily Positivity Rate** Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

1,501 – Total Active Cases

+107 Individuals from yesterday

84 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

7,841 – Total recovered since pandemic began

54 – Currently Hospitalized

+9 individuals from yesterday

2 – New Deaths*** (132 total deaths since the pandemic began) Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY