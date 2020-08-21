Texas Dogs hope to find forever home in Fargo-Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Ten dogs from Texas are hoping to find new homes in our region.

4 Luv of Dog Rescue have brought the dogs back to Moorhead.

They have all been checked by vets and their shots are taken care of.

Texas has a K9 overpopulation issue, where many of their dogs that end up in shelters go unadopted and end up euthanized, according to 4 Luv of Dog Rescue.

“What we’ve been experiencing with 4 Luv is that there are so many people who want to adopt a dog that we don’t have enough dogs to fill all of their needs, so we are using this as a win win situation to save dogs and make people happier up here,” said Megan Hughes, the Foster Coordinator at 4 Luv of Dog Rescue.

Some of the dogs will be placed with foster families within the next few days.

Most are expected to be adopted quickly.