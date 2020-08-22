Large bale fire contained near Wahpeton

WAHPETON, ND (KFGO) – It took most of the night and into the early morning hours for multiple fire crews to contain a straw bale fire near Wahpeton Friday.

The fire started around 7:30 at at the Masonite PrimeBoard plant, Richland County emergency manager Brett Lambrecht says 2 of the 5 lanes of bales, which 2 blocks in size and 70 feet high, caught on fire spreading to a 3rd.

Wahpeton fire was the first to respond and then received assistance from Dwight, Breckenridge and Morton.

Officials have asked near by residents to keep windows and doors closed and to shelter in place as much as possible as smoke continues to move through the area.