North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Leaving For The Private Sector

Michelle Kommer has led the commerce team through the coronavirus pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer is leaving and returning to the private sector.

Kommer has led the commerce team through the coronavirus pandemic.

She was appointed by Gov. Doug Burgum as state labor commissioner in December 2016 before being appointed to head the Department of Commerce two years later.

Kommer is leaving October 2 to run her own business.

Just last week, Burgum announced the departure of Dr. Andrew Stahl, the interim State Health Officer since June 1.

He is leaving next Monday to return to clinical practice.