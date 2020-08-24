North Dakota reaches 10,000 total COVID-19 cases

Cass County accounts for 3,273 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 127 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Monday.

Twenty-two counties report new cases. Grand Forks County reports the most new cases with 26 and Stark County the second most with 21.

A woman in her 90s from McIntosh County with underlying health conditions died.

The NDDoH says two cases from Grand Forks County and one case from Ward County were found to be inconclusive.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 10,000 positive cases, 51 current hospitalizations, 8,206 people recovered and 136 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 3,273 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

2,584 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

435,276 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

127 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

10,000 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

4.91% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,657 – Total Active Cases -19 Individuals from yesterday

142 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

8,206 – Total recovered since pandemic began

51 – Currently Hospitalized -1 individuals from yesterday

1 – New Deaths*** (136 total deaths since the pandemic began)



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY