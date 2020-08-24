Sheriff’s Office responds to fatal boat crash on Otter Tail Lake

It happened Saturday before 3:30 p.m.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal boat crash Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say 52-year-old Neil Baker of Elysian, MN, had returned to his dock on Otter Tail Lake. Several family members got out of the boat, but Baker and his wife remained in the boat to organize its contents.

While Baker and his wife were still in the boat, 73-year-old Charles Gramith of Roseville, MN struck Baker’s boat at a high rate of speed.

Baker and his wife were thrown from the boat. Several neighbors spotted Baker in the water and attempted to provide assistance, but Baker was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Gramith was later arrested for criminal vehicular homicide.