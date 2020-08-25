Grand Forks County reports 110 new COVID-19 cases in single day

Cass County accounts for 3,293 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 234 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Tuesday.

Twenty-three counties report new cases. Grand Forks County reports the most new cases with 110 and Burleigh County the second most with 36.

A man in his 90s from Mortan County with underlying health conditions died.

The NDDoH says three cases from Grand Forks County and one case from Benson County were determined to be from out of state. Additionally, a case from Stark County was determined to be a duplicate.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 10,229 positive cases, 50 current hospitalizations, 8,410 people recovered and 138 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

3,173 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

438,451 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

234 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

10,229 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

7.37% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,681 – Total Active Cases

+24 Individuals from yesterday

204 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

8,410 – Total recovered since pandemic began

50 – Currently Hospitalized -1 individuals from yesterday

1 – New Deaths*** (138 total deaths since the pandemic began)



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY