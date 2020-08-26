North Dakota reports 238 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Cass County accounts for 3,322 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 238 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Wednesday.

Thirty-four counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 64 and Cass County the second most with 29.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 10,467 positive cases, 53 current hospitalizations, 8,545 people recovered and 138 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

4,446 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

442,896 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

238 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

10,467 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

5.35% – Daily Positivity Rate** Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

1,784 – Total Active Cases

+103 Individuals from yesterday

135 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

8,545 – Total recovered since pandemic began

53 – Currently Hospitalized +3 individuals from yesterday

0 – New Deaths*** (138 total deaths since the pandemic began) Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY