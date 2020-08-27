A Local Red Cross Volunteer Heads To Texas To Help After Hurricane Damage

Alvarez will be staying in Texas for two weeks.

FARGO, N.D.- Marcella Alvarez, a former Marine from Fargo, is heading to Houston.

She will be help with sheltering.

Alvarez has been volunteering with the Red Cross since January.

As of Thursday, the organization has deployed eighteen volunteers from the region for Hurricane Laura relief. Two are from North Dakota, three are from South Dakota and 13 are from Minnesota.

“They just want to be heard, they want to be supported, you know, and they want to be helped and so, I know that it’s going to be hard work. I know that I’m going to be working 12 hour shifts on my feet, and so, I’m prepared for that,” Red Cross Volunteer Marcella Alvarez said.

Alvarez will be staying in Texas for two weeks.