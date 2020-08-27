Governor Walz deploys Minnesota National Guard and State Patrol amid Minneapolis unrest

MINNEAPOLIS–Gov. Tim Walz has declared a Peacetime Emergency in Minneapolis after several nights of unrest.

Additionally, at the request of the Mayor of Minneapolis, Gov. Walz mobilized the Minnesota National Guard and Minnesota State Patrol.

The National Guard and State Patrol will help local authorities disperse crowds, prevent looting and make arrests.

Walz said, “Minneapolis, it’s time to heal. We must rebuild and recover. Dangerous, unlawful behavior will not be tolerated. The Minnesota National Guard and State Patrol are headed to Minneapolis to help restore order. I remain in close contact with the city and every state resource stands ready to help bring peace.”

The Peacetime Emergency went into effect on Wednesday.