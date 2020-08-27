Pet Connection: Meet Summer

Summer lovin,' comin' up.

We know the calendar and the outdoor temps show that summer’s on its way out soon.

But you can hang on to Summer forever with this week’s Pet Connection.

Literally, as it turns out.

She even walks on a leash, so she’s much easier to hang on to.

Summer was rescued once as a newly-delivered mama by the rescue workers at Adopt-A-Pet of Fargo-Moorhead and found what was to be her forever home a few years ago.

Unfortunately, the lady who took her had to be moved to a specialized nursing care facility, so Summer was left looking for a new home.

This spayed, nine-year-old domestic shorthair brings with her some pretty impressive manners to any new forever home.

She can walk on a leash even better than some dogs.

She’s affectionate and chatty, enjoys being brushed, and tolerates car rides.

She likes people of all ages and doesn’t mind dogs around, but is not a fan of other cats.

But it’s easy to see why anyone else would be a fan of Summer.

If you want more information about how to get more Summer in your life, check out here profile, here.

https://www.petfinder.com/cat/summer-48723648/nd/fargo/adopt-a-pet-mn176/?referrer_id=97f6f4e6-74e4-4f60-9cb5-34f5227d7776