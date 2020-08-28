North Dakota reports 314 new COVID-19 cases Friday
Cass County accounts for 3,409 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 314 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Friday.
Thirty-three counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 62 and Cass County the second most with 50.
The NDDoH says one case from Morton County and one from McKenzie County were determined to be from out of state, one case from Eddy County was misreported and another case from Sioux County was a duplicate.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 11,110 positive cases, 70 current hospitalizations, 8,808 people recovered and 139 deaths.
7,885 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
457,750 – Total tests completed since pandemic began
314 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday
11,110 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began
3.98% – Daily Positivity Rate** Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.
2,163 – Total Active Cases +168 Individuals from yesterday
142 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****
8,808 – Total recovered since pandemic began
70 – Currently Hospitalized +9 individuals from yesterday
0 – New Deaths*** (139 total deaths since the pandemic began) Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Adams County – 1
- Barnes County – 6
- Benson County – 13
- Bowman County – 1
- Burleigh County – 62
- Cass County – 50
- Cavalier County – 1
- Dunn County – 2
- Foster County – 1
- Golden Valley County – 2
- Grand Forks County – 44
- Hettinger County – 4
- Kidder County – 1
- LaMoure County – 1
- Logan County – 1
- McHenry County – 1
- McKenzie County – 2
- McLean County – 2
- Mercer County – 1
- Morton County – 22
- Mountrail County – 2
- Pembina County – 4
- Ransom County – 2
- Richland County – 3
- Rolette County – 1
- Sargent County – 2
- Sioux County – 5
- Slope County – 1
- Stark County – 48
- Stutsman County – 10
- Traill County – 1
- Ward County – 6
- Williams County – 11