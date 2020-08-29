Grand Forks bars, restaurants to close at 11 p.m. daily beginning Saturday

Mayor Brandon Bochenski's latest emergency declaration includes all classed liquor license holders

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski has issued an emergency declaration temporarily modifying hours of all classed liquor license holders, to include bars, bar/restaurants and offsale to close daily at 11 p.m.

The change goes into effect Saturday, August 29th.

Bochenski’s announcement comes after a round-table discussion with White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx and Gov. Doug Burgum.

“With the exponential increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks among the 20-29 age population, this is a necessary action,” said Bochenski.