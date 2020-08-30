Midwest Becomes COVID-19 Hotspot As U.S. Hits 6 Million Cases

FARGO, N.D. — The United States hitting 6 million COVID-19 cases out of 25 million globally.

The U.S. leads the count followed by Brazil with 3.8 million and India with 3.5 million.

The Midwest becoming a hotspot for new cases with Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota recently reporting record one-day increases.

Many of the new cases in Iowa are in the counties with universities holding some in-person classes.

Global deaths from COVID-19 stand at over 842,000, with the U.S. having the highest number with nearly 183 thousand.

Minnesota has another 934 cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths.

The deaths coming from the southern part of the state.

The death count has surpassed 1,800.

The Twin Cities has around 40 percent of the total cases during the pandemic.

North Dakota has a new record high in active COVID-19 cases at nearly 2,500.

In the past 24 hours, the state added 219 cases and one more death.

A Burleigh County woman in her 90’s died with the virus, she had underlying health conditions.

The death toll in the state stands at 142.

South Dakota has another 380 COVID-19 cases.

There are more than 2,000 new cases in just the last week and currently 2,600 active cases.

That accounts for about 15% of South Dakota’s total cases during the pandemic.

No new deaths were reported, keeping the state’s total at 167.