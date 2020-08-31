6 North Dakota Counties Included In Presidential Disaster Request

Benson, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Mountrail, Nelson and Wells

BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum is seeking a presidential disaster declaration for storms that hit North Dakota in late June and early July causing flash flooding in several counties.

The storms from June 29 through July 1 are blamed for causing over $5 million in damage to roads and other infrastructure.

Burgum includes six counties in his request: Benson, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Mountrail, Nelson and Wells.

He says many of the areas have dealt with a number of storms and catastrophic flooding over the last two years.