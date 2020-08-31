East Grand Forks takes 2nd place in Kraft Hockeyville USA competition

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — East Grand Forks takes home second place in the Kraft Hockeyville USA competition.

The Civic Center is getting $30,000 to spend on rink improvements.

Parks and Recreation Superintendent Reed Huttunen says the money will be used to get a new refrigeration plant and new hockey equipment for the players.

The annual competition began six years ago in search for the country’s “most passionate hockey community.”

Huttunen says East Grand Forks had online voters from across the region and the country.

“Here in East Grand Forks, especially this building built in 1974, we’re into second and third generation of families that have played on the same rink, and that means a lot to people in this community,” said Huttunen. “It means a lot to know that their grand kids are playing on the same rink and maybe wearing the same jersey number in high school they once wore.”

El Paso, Texas took first place and $150,000.