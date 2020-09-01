North Dakota reaches 12,000 total COVID-19 cases, reports 191 new cases Tuesday

Cass County accounts for 3,546 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 191 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Tuesday.

Twenty-seven counties report new cases. Stark County reports the most new cases with 50 and Burleigh County the second most with 30.

A man in his 70s from Morton County and a woman in her 80s from Burleigh County died. Both individuals had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 12,000 positive cases, 62 current hospitalizations, 9,610 people recovered and 145 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 3,546 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

2,493 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

473,705 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

191 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

12,000 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

7.66% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,245 – Total Active Cases -133 Individuals from yesterday

171 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

9,610 – Total recovered since pandemic began

62 – Currently Hospitalized – 8 individuals from yesterday

2 – New Deaths*** (145 total deaths since the pandemic began)



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY