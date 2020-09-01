Senator Klobuchar, Mayor Judd to speak at Bluestem Amphitheater Wedensday

Klobuchar will be speaking at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Moorhead Mayor Jonathan Judd will be joined by U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar at Bluestem Amphitheater on Wednesday to discuss the need to support independent music venues amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Klobuchar will discuss the Save Our Stages Act which would provide grants for independent live music venues. The Act was introduced by Klobuchar and Senator John Cornyn in July and would offer six months of financial support for venues.

Approximately 90 percent of independent venue owners, promoters and bookers report they are at risk of closing due to the pandemic. Additionally, if ticket sales do not resume, venues could lose an estimated $9 billion.

Klobuchar will be speaking at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Fargo Theatre Executive Director Emily Beck and Jade Presents President Jade Nielsen will also be in attendance.