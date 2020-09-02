North Dakota reports 265 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Wednesday

Cass County accounts for 3,596 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 265 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Wednesday.

Thirty counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 62 and Cass County the second most with 50.

A man in his 70s from Morton County, a woman in her 80s from Burleigh County and a woman in her 90s from Williams County died. All three individuals had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 12,267 positive cases, 66 current hospitalizations, 9,834 people recovered and 148 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

5,786 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

479,468 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

265 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

12,267 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

4.58% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,285 – Total Active Cases +40 Individuals from yesterday

132 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

9,834 – Total recovered since pandemic began

66 – Currently Hospitalized +4 individuals from yesterday

3 – New Deaths*** (148 total deaths since the pandemic began)



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY