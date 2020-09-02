Red River Valley Fair to host Bison Showcase Game Tailgating Party

FARGO, N.D.–The Red River Valley Fair is hosting a tailgate party for the Bison Showcase Game on October 3.

Tailgaters can reserve parking lot spots starting September 8 at 9 a.m. The spots are first-come-first-serve.

Tailgaters can park a vehicle on Friday, October 2 at 5 p.m., but must remain with the vehicle at all times. Otherwise, the gates will open at 7 a.m. on October 3 for all other tailgaters.

The Bison Showcase Game is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Tailgating will continue until an hour after the game ends.

More information about the Showcase Game Tailgating party can be found here.