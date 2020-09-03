LIVE: Governor Walz, health leaders provide COVID-19 update ahead of Labor Day weekend

The press conference will be held Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and state health officials will be providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic as Minnesotans prepare for the long Labor Day weekend and the coming fall.

Joining Walz will be Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann, and Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Minnesota Dr. Cuong Pham.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director has expressed concerns for the dual threat of the ongoing pandemic and the upcoming flu season. Health leaders have encouraged people to get flu shots.

This update comes as schools across the state are preparing to begin the school year. While for some districts it means returning back to school, for many it means some combination of remote learning to allow for social distancing.

Since the pandemic began, there have been more than 78,000 confirmed cases and 1,837 deaths in Minnesota.