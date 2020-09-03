North Dakota reports 360 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Thursday

Cass County accounts for 3,656 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 360 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths on Thursday.

Thirty-two counties report new cases. Grand Forks County reports the most new cases with 79 and Stark County the second most with 67.

A man in his 60s from Burleigh County and a woman in her 100s from Williams County died. Both individuals had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 12,629 positive cases, 67 current hospitalizations, 10,051 people recovered and 150 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,544 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

486,041 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

360 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

12,629 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

5.50% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,428 – Total Active Cases +143 Individuals from yesterday

139 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

10,051 – Total recovered since pandemic began

67 – Currently Hospitalized +1 individuals from yesterday

2 – New Deaths*** (150 total deaths since the pandemic began)



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY