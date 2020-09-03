Salvation Army of Fargo Coats for Kids & Families drive kicks off next week

Most needed items include children sizes 6 -12 coats, snow pants, boots and gloves.

Fargo, ND. – The Salvation Army of Fargo is gearing up for the annual Coats for Kids & Families Coat Drive is kicking off on Tuesday, September 8th at all local Hornbacher’s locations in the Fargo-Moorhead community.

The Salvation Army is looking to collect new and gently used coats for children, families and individuals throughout the area.

Last year, almost 1600 people received coats in the Fargo-Moorhead communities, along with over 2900 warm winter accessories.

Unfortunately, there were still several families who did not receive the items needed because of a shortage in supply.

This year, we are hoping to avoid that scenario and hoping to have an abundance of coats & winter gear to prepare families for the winter season ahead.

“Being newly employed at The Salvation Army, it’s been an amazing experience seeing the needs of families and individuals in the Fargo-Moorhead community. It’s been such a blessing to be able to hand out coats, school supplies and various items to those needing a little extra assistance in certain seasons of life,” said Major Jerry O’Neil.

KVRR Local News is proud to be a media sponsor for the Coats for Kids & Families collection for the past four years.