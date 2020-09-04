Fargo South High School student tests postive for Covid-19

FARGO, N.D. – A student at Fargo South High School has tested positive for the coronavirus according to Fargo Public Schools.

The district says fewer than 10 students were sent home and it is working with the school’s nurse to make a list of people who may have been exposed.

Fargo Public Schools is working with Fargo Cass Public Health to people who may have had contact with the person with the virus.

The district says everything that was done is following guidelines under its smart restart plan.