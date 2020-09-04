North Dakota reports 343 new COVID-19 cases Friday
Cass County accounts for 3,734 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.
CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 343 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Friday.
Twenty-nine counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 78 and Grand Forks County the second most with 68.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 12,973 positive cases, 67 current hospitalizations, 10,310 people recovered and 150 deaths.
6,713 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
492,770 – Total tests completed since pandemic began
343 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
12,973 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began
5.09% – Daily Positivity Rate**
2,513 – Total Active Cases +85 Individuals from yesterday
181 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****
10,310 – Total recovered since pandemic began
67 – Currently Hospitalized +0 individuals from yesterday
0 – New Deaths*** (150 total deaths since the pandemic began)
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
- Adams County – 1
- Barnes County – 1
- Bowman County – 3
- Burleigh County – 38
- Cass County – 78
- Dunn County – 1
- Eddy County – 5
- Foster County – 3
- Golden Valley County – 2
- Grand Forks County – 68
- Hettinger County – 2
- LaMoure County – 1
- McKenzie County – 4
- McLean County – 3
- Mercer County – 1
- Morton County – 28
- Mountrail County – 5
- Pembina County – 2
- Pierce County – 1
- Ramsey County – 5
- Richland County – 2
- Rolette County – 1
- Sioux County – 2
- Stark County – 43
- Steele County – 2
- Stutsman County – 15
- Traill County – 1
- Ward County – 13
- Williams County – 12