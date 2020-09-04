North Dakota reports 343 new COVID-19 cases Friday

Cass County accounts for 3,734 of the total positive cases and 76 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 343 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Friday.

Twenty-nine counties report new cases. Cass County reports the most new cases with 78 and Grand Forks County the second most with 68.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 12,973 positive cases, 67 current hospitalizations, 10,310 people recovered and 150 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,713 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

492,770 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

343 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

12,973 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

5.09% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,513 – Total Active Cases +85 Individuals from yesterday

181 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

10,310 – Total recovered since pandemic began

67 – Currently Hospitalized +0 individuals from yesterday

0 – New Deaths*** (150 total deaths since the pandemic began)



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY