Shots fired as Beltrami County deputies investigated carjacking

BELTRAMI, Minn. — Beltrami County deputies fired their weapons while chasing down a stolen vehicle, according to the Beltrami Sheriff’s Office.

At least one person also shot at the deputies.

At 9:24 p.m. Friday, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office that a vehicle had just been taken by force from its owners while at a business in Cass Lake, in Cass County, Minn.

Officials say it was reported that one of the people had or threatened using a knife.

A Beltrami County Deputy Sheriff found the stolen vehicle in Ten Lakes Township of Beltrami County, north of Cass Lake.

As the deputy pursued the vehicle, the occupants of the vehicle began shooting at the deputy, hitting his squad. The deputy was not injured.

At one point, two deputies fired their weapons, disabling the suspect’s vehicle.

The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without further issues.

A handgun was found in the stolen vehicle.

The deputies involved in the incident are on standard administrative leave.

The BCA is investigating the shooting.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the carjacking.