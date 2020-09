Officers Arrive To Robbery In Progress Before 911 Call Ends, Suspect Caught

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Police in Grand Forks arrive to the scene of a robbery in progress before the 911 call had even ended.

Officers showed up at Cenex on 32nd Avenue South just before 1 a.m. and tracked down 21-year-old Tre Beston with the help of a K9.

Beston was found about 6 blocks away in the 22 hundred block of Knightsbridge Court.

The Grand Forks man was jailed for robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.