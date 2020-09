Positive COVID-19 Letters or Calls Sent To People Who Never Tested

North Dakota Department of Health says this may be a scam

BISMARCK, N.D. — Some people who have not been tested for COVID-19 are getting letters or calls telling them that they are positive.

North Dakota Department of Health says this may be a scam.

They have received reports of this happening.

They say if you get such correspondence to report it to the North Dakota Attorney General’s office immediately.

(701) 328-2210